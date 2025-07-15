CBS affiliates seek FCC conditions on Paramount-Skydance merger to protect local news operations

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The CBS Television Network Affiliates Association met with Federal Communications Commission staff this month to request merger conditions that would strengthen local stations’ ability to serve their communities as Skydance Media moves to acquire control of Paramount Global.

Representatives of the affiliate group, which includes more than 200 local CBS stations, met July 8 with Media Bureau staff to discuss how the proposed transfer of control could impact local television operations. The meeting focused on concerns about CBS network control over affiliate finances, programming exclusivity and contract renewal practices.

Dan York, chairman of the affiliates association and president and CEO of Cox Media Group, Christopher Ripley, secretary of the association and president and CEO of Sinclair Broadcast Group and Pat LaPlatney, president and co-CEO of Gray Media, participated in the discussion with David Brown, Jeremy Miller, Chris Robbins and Emily Harrison from the Media Bureau.

The affiliate representatives advocated for conditions designed to preserve local stations’ capacity to continue producing local news and information programming for their communities.

The group also raised issues related to CBS control over “virtual MVPD” negotiations, referring to streaming television services that compete with traditional cable and satellite providers.

According to an ex parte filing dated July 10, the affiliates asked Media Bureau staff to consider these local station concerns as the commission continues processing the merger application. The filing was submitted by Jason Rademacher and Robert McDowell of Cooley LLP, who serve as counsel for the affiliates association.

The meeting represents the latest stakeholder input as the FCC reviews Skydance Media’s proposed acquisition of controlling interest in Paramount Global, which owns the CBS television network along with cable networks, streaming services, and film studios.

The commission typically examines whether broadcast license transfers serve the public interest and may impose conditions to address competitive or public interest concerns.

Local affiliate relationships have become increasingly complex as broadcast networks expand their streaming operations and negotiate directly with virtual MVPDs like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and others. Traditional affiliate agreements typically give local stations exclusive rights to air network programming in their markets, but streaming distribution can complicate these arrangements.

The CBS affiliates’ intervention comes as consolidation continues across the broadcast television industry, with station groups seeking to maintain bargaining power relative to their network partners. Local stations depend on network programming to drive viewership for their local news operations, which remain a primary source of revenue and public service.

The FCC has not indicated a timeline for completing its review of the Paramount-Skydance transaction.