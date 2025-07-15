NBC Sports finalizes on-air NBA broadcast team ahead of fall debut

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC Sports has finalized its NBA on-air team ahead of the league’s return to NBC and debut on Peacock this fall, adding longtime broadcaster Terry Gannon as the latest play-by-play voice.

Gannon joins NBC Sports’ broadcast roster after more than a decade calling golf and Olympic events. He will share play-by-play duties with Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle. Tirico, who worked NBA games at ESPN from 2002 to 2016, will serve as NBC Sports’ lead play-by-play voice for the league. Eagle, who joined NBC Sports in 2023, will also handle play-by-play for select games beginning in October.

Game analysts include Reggie Miller, Jamal Crawford and Grant Hill. Miller, an 18-year NBA veteran and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, will begin full-time with NBC following the 2024–25 season. He brings two decades of broadcast experience from his time with Turner Sports. Crawford, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, will serve as a game analyst one or more nights per week. Hill, a seven-time All-Star and Olympic gold medalist, will also provide game analysis while continuing his college basketball work with CBS and TNT Sports.

NBC Sports’ studio coverage will be anchored by Maria Taylor. She will host the network’s “NBA on NBC” programming on Sunday and Tuesday nights, and will add WNBA hosting duties in 2026. Taylor will be joined in studio by analysts Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter. Anthony, a 10-time All-Star who retired in 2022, and Carter, an eight-time All-Star and Hall of Fame inductee, are expected to appear weekly during the regular season and playoffs.

Michael Jordan will also contribute to NBC’s NBA coverage in a limited role as a special contributor. Jordan made the announcement during NBCUniversal’s Upfront presentation in May.

NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year media rights deal in July 2024. Coverage begins with the 2025–26 season and includes NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff games. Peacock will livestream exclusive national Monday night games. Tuesday night regional doubleheaders will air on NBC and Peacock, and Sunday Night Basketball will launch in 2026.

More information about additional production staff and scheduling is expected before the October start of the season.

Advertisement