Prime Video announces NBA broadcast team for inaugural season

Amazon Prime Video has announced its full game coverage team for the inaugural season of “NBA on Prime,” naming a lineup of play-by-play announcers, analysts and sideline reporters with extensive experience in professional basketball broadcasting.

Veteran announcers Ian Eagle, Kevin Harlan, Michael Grady and Eric Collins will serve as play-by-play voices.

Eagle, who has more than three decades of experience, currently serves as the voice of the Brooklyn Nets and has called games for the NFL and NCAA on CBS. Harlan, a longtime broadcaster for the “NBA on TNT,” began his professional career in 1989 with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Grady, who calls games for the Minnesota Timberwolves, previously worked with YES Network and ESPN. Collins has served as the Charlotte Hornets play-by-play announcer since 2015 and has held prior roles with ESPN, Fox Sports and the Big Ten Network.

Analyst roles will include former coaches and players. Stan Van Gundy, who previously served as head coach for multiple NBA teams, will be joined by Brent Barry and Dell Curry. Barry, a two-time NBA champion, held recent front-office and coaching positions with the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns. Curry, a 16-year NBA veteran, has worked as a commentator for the Hornets since 2009.

The sideline reporting team includes Cassidy Hubbarth, Kristina Pink and Allie Clifton. Hubbarth, formerly with ESPN, has reported on NBA broadcasts and hosted digital and studio shows. Pink has reported for Fox Sports’ NFL and regional NBA coverage. Clifton, who hosted coverage for the Los Angeles Lakers, was the first woman to serve as a color analyst for a Lakers broadcast.

These additions join previously announced commentators Steve Nash, Dwyane Wade and Candace Parker.

Jared Stacy, global head of production at Prime Video Sports, said the group was selected for its experience and knowledge of the league.

Prime Video’s exclusive NBA coverage is scheduled to begin Friday, Oct. 24, with a double-header to open the season. Additional production details are expected to be released closer to the launch.

