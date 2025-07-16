FS1 cancels ‘Breakfast Ball,’ ‘The Facility’ and ‘Speak’ amid programming shift

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

FS1 is making major changes to its weekday programming slate, canceling three of its five daily shows and ending on-air roles for multiple personalities, including longtime host Joy Taylor.

The network is discontinuing “Breakfast Ball,” “The Facility,” and “Speak” according to reporting by The Athletic and confirmed by Front Office Sports.

The cancellations leave “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd and Jason McIntyre and “First Things First” with Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes as the only remaining daily shows on FS1.

The changes impact several on-air figures, including Craig Carton, Mark Schlereth, Danny Parkins, Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Chase Daniel, James Jones, Paul Pierce, Michael Irvin, Keyshawn Johnson and Taylor. Taylor had been with the network for nine years.

Some of those affected may remain with FS1 as new shows are developed. Sources told Front Office Sports that potential contributors to future FS1 programming include Tony Reali, Max Kellerman, and Kay Adams. Jason Whitlock, a former FS1 host, suggested online that a televised version of All the Smoke – a podcast hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson – could be considered.

Reali, who previously hosted ESPN’s “Around the Horn,” told Front Office Sports he is open to new opportunities and expects to work across both television and digital platforms.

All three canceled shows had low viewership and were developed by former FS1 executive Charlie Dixon, who departed the network in April.

Separately, Fox Sports is nearing a deal with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy that would add him to its college football pregame show “Big Noon Kickoff.” The agreement would also include Barstool content airing on FS1, according to Front Office Sports.

Portnoy, a University of Michigan graduate, has previously appeared on Fox News and Fox Business Network.

The proposed agreement is expected to target the 18-to-34-year-old demographic, a group in which Barstool has traditionally had strong engagement. Portnoy would be positioned as a counter to ESPN’s “College GameDay,” which features Pat McAfee, a former Barstool contributor.