Broadcast tech veteran David Cohen joins Miri Technologies leadership team

Miri Technologies Inc. has appointed David Cohen as vice president of sales and business development, adding industry experience to the company’s leadership team.

Cohen brings more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast and telecommunications sectors, having held executive roles at NEC Corporation, Grass Valley and Harris Corporation. At Miri Technologies, he will lead efforts to grow the company’s global channel partner network and expand into vertical markets beyond streaming and broadcast.

Miri Technologies develops hardware that combines multiple internet links to create stable, high-speed connections for mission-critical applications. Its flagship product, the X510 dual-cellular bonding router, combines wired and wireless networks — including Ethernet, Wi-Fi, 4G, 5G and satellite — to improve speed and reliability. The product is powered by channel bonding technology from Connectify Inc.

Earlier this year, the X510 router received two industry honors: the NAB Show Product of the Year Award and Future’s Best of Show Award presented by TV Tech.

Cohen most recently led global marketing for 5G solutions at NEC Corporation. Before that, he was vice president of marketing at Grass Valley and spent more than six years at Harris Corporation’s Broadcast Communications Division.

Cohen said his focus will be on scaling Miri’s sales channels to support growing demand for the X510 and introducing its solutions to new markets.

“Internet use is essential for almost everything these days, and Miri solutions cost-effectively enable exceptionally reliable, high-performance internet for a wide range of use cases,” Cohen said in a statement.

Ryan Brenneman, co-founder and chief technology officer at Miri Technologies, said Cohen’s experience will help the company align its product strategy with customer needs and accelerate its global reach.

