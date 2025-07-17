‘NBC Nightly News’ tops Tuesday in key demo for second consecutive week

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas” ranked first in the adults 25-54 demographic on Tuesday, July 15, according to Nielsen data.

The result marks the second consecutive Tuesday in which NBC’s evening news broadcast outperformed “World News Tonight” in the demo.

NBC drew 997,000 viewers in the 25-54 age group, compared to 870,000 for ABC, widening the margin from the prior week. It was the second time Llamas has surpassed David Muir in the key demo since taking over as anchor of “Nightly” on June 2.

The July 15 showing also represents the program’s largest demo win during Llamas’ tenure and the second largest of the current season.

Compared to the same day last year, NBC’s A25-54 viewership increased 37 percent, while ABC declined by 2 percent.