DAZN builds live sports infrastructure with Techex and TAG for FIFA Club World Cup 2025

s live monitoring capabilities to support its global broadcasting of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, deploying a brand new, scalable, flexible, and centralized infrastructure in partnership with Techex and TAG Video Systems.

The FIFA Club World Cup saw 32 of the most successful clubs from every continent compete in a single tournament spanning 63 matches. DAZN is the exclusive global broadcast partner, having delivered every match live and free to fans worldwide — a historic first for a men’s international club football tournament.

With global rights to the tournament and with growing demand for the group’s other sports content around the world, DAZN required an infrastructure capable of supporting the complexity and pace of some of the world’s most high profile and dynamic sporting events. To meet that demand, working in partnership with Techex, DAZN built a new 2110-based global Master Control Room (MCR) in Leeds, UK.

The system provides centralized control over more than 5,000 unique video sources and 300 mosaic layouts which, once at DAZN’s core data centres, are seamlessly routed to their operational hubs in Leeds, Northern Ireland and Hyderabad, powered by TAG’s Media Control System (MCS) and managed through a redundant central interface — reducing bandwidth usage, eliminating infrastructure duplication, and enabling any source to be routed to any operator or screen without reconfiguration.

“With the number of different feeds and variants required for DAZN’s broadcasting of the FIFA Club World Cup — on top of our usual workload — flexibility and scalability were the priority to ensure our Master Control Room (MCR) was monitoring as effectively as possible. Our partnership with Techex and TAG has enabled DAZN to continue delivering an unparalleled entertainment experience to our users, supported by cutting-edge live sports infrastructure,” said David Christmas, Head of Broadcast Project Engineering at DAZN.

Techex worked in partnership with DAZN’s project and operations teams on the overall system architecture and delivery, focusing on the continued development of DAZN’s orchestrated workflow deployments, utilising technologies such as tx edge to provide protection and monitoring of DAZN’s signals, optimising quality of signal and ensuring delivery.

“We delivered a solution that’s technically sound, operator-friendly, and built for DAZN’s evolving needs. We needed to address the immediate demand to build an infrastructure to cater for a tournament the size and scale of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, whilst also considering DAZN’s future” said Richard Bailey, CPTO at Techex. “It’s a great example of partnership focused on real-world results.”

To further streamline operations, TAG developed a dedicated Operator Console, designed specifically for DAZN’s live transmission and MCR environments. The touch-compatible interface allows operators to interact directly with the mosaic — switching feeds, validating ad markers, adjusting audio, and managing alarms in real time. Its intuitive, role-based design minimizes complexity and eliminates the need for engineering intervention for daily tasks.

“This project gives DAZN the agility to deliver live sports coverage at global scale,” said Kevin Joyce, Zero Friction Officer at TAG Video Systems. “Together with Techex, we’ve built a monitoring platform that enables smarter operations, faster response, and lower operational risk.”