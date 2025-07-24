Gray Media hires longtime CBS investigative reporter

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Gray Media has hired CBS News veteran Ann Werner for its national investigative unit.

“Anna has led investigations that resulted in the nation’s largest tire recall, the shutting down of a major transplant program, sweeping reforms of a metropolitan crime lab, and ending sales of a medical device causing thousands harm,” Gray’s Senior Vice President of News Strategy and Innovation Lee Zurik said in a statement. “She is the perfect addition to the InvestigateTV team’s core strength of solutions-based journalism that makes a tangible difference in the lives of our viewers.”

Werner, who joins Gray Aug. 18, 2025, will contribute to its InvestigateTV brand.

Werner joined CBS News in 2011 after serving as an investigative reporter for WISH in Indianapolis, Indiana, KHOU in Houston, Texas, and KPIX in San Francisco, California. Her most recent work included the high-profile “Medical Price Roulette” series, exposing the lack of transparency in the U.S. healthcare payment system.

She has received 33 Emmy Awards over the course of her career, as well as multiple honors from RTDNA, Investigative Reporters and Editors and the Society of Professional Journalists in addition to two Peabodys and two duPont-Columbia Awards.

“Anna has a long and proven track record of impactful investigative journalism that gets results. We are thrilled to add an investigator of her caliber to our team and are confident her contributions to InvestigateTV will provide our viewers with even more real solutions,” Gray’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Sandy Breland said.

InvestigateTV reporting is featured weekdays on InvestigateTV+, a half-hour weekday news magazine, on Saturdays and Sundays on InvestigateTV+ Weekend, and on all InvestigateTV streaming platforms. In her new role, Anna will also host a new streaming show.

“Gray has demonstrated a long-term, nationwide commitment to producing meaningful stories that change laws and lives. I cannot wait to join forces with this amazing team of national and local investigators and look forward to working together to expose problems that, without dedicated reporting, often go unaddressed,” Werner said in the announcement.

InvestigateTV has recently reported on various issues including aviation safety, potentially dangerous products sold online, and lagging rural broadband internet service.