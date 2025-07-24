NBCU mulling launching a cable sports network (really): Report

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal is considering launching its own take on a national sports cable network, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

While internal talks are still in their early stages, WSJ sources say the network could launch as early as the fall of 2025.

Such an ambitious launch schedule could likely be realized because the linear network would reportedly fill much of its schedule with sports content from Peacock.

The idea that NBCU might be considering such a move could be seen as odd on several fronts.

First, Comcast is putting the finishing touches on spinning off nearly all of its linear cable networks into Versant. One of the main reasons given for the restructuring was the decline in linear TV viewership as more viewers move to streaming platforms. Included in that spinoff is Golf Channel.

There’s also the idea that Comcast is mulling launching a linear network at all, given that the shifting media landscape hasn’t been kind to these networks and at least one other media giant, Warner Bros. Discovery, has also announced plans to spin off its linear properties.

In addition, NBC Sports previously ran the cable sports network NBCSN until it was shut down in 2021. The network, which was carried by cable and satellite providers, was previously known as Versus and Outdoor Life Network prior to Comcast’s purchase of NBCU.

That said, there are some reasons that launching a linear network could make sense.

First, assuming the schedule is stocked mostly with Peacock content, it could be a relatively low-cost network to run since such an arrangement would mean it is largely repurposing content that’s already been produced. Such a network could also be a strategic way to reach consumers who aren’t quite ready to cut the cord yet, and, combined with the comparatively lower operational costs, it could make sense financially.

As well, with the Olympics on the horizon, NBCUniversal will likely need more distribution outlets for content following the Versant spinoff of cable channels such as USA Network and CNBC.

The fact that NBCU previously had a sports network and then opted to exit the space doesn’t preclude it from re-entering the category. Depending on the exact content offered, such a network could look significantly different — and have different economics — than NBCSN. The sports landscape has also evolved since 2011, so NBCU wouldn’t exactly be re-entering the same game.

NBCU could also see a cable network as a way to capitalize on some of its recent big investments in sports rights, including paying $2.5 billion to bring back NBA games to the network. That deal also includes streaming rights for Peacock.

While linear TV, in general, has declined, live sports and events can still deliver strong numbers, so that could also be part of what Comcast is considering.

It is not immediately clear whether NBCU will be able to cleanly carry over all the rights for Peacock-only content, assuming that ends up being the strategy, as streaming rights are often sold separately from cable rights.

It’s possible that the potential NBCU sports network could “black out” Peacock content in cases of rights conflicts and fill that time with something else. NBCU could also potentially pursue wider rights deals, if needed.

The network may also operate as a pop-up channel, appearing only when needed for live sports coverage, with no wrap-around or daily programming.

There was also no word on what such a network might be called should it become reality.

It’s possible Comcast will recycle the NBCSN branding (or something similar) or opt for something entirely different, perhaps even something linked to the Peacock name as a way to communicate that the network, assuming it ends up carrying content from the streamer, is a sort of alternate way to access sports programming previously unavailable to people without the streaming subscription.

WSJ sources also mentioned that the new network, if realized, could be sold as part of a sports bundle or tier to traditional MVPDs.

Although not mentioned by sources, Comcast could also leverage its Xfinity cable and broadband business as a way to get quick and fairly widespread carriage as well as, possibly, more favorable financial terms.

