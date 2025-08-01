BMG announces plans to build full-service broadcast studios in Washington, DC

Broadcast Management Group (BMG) is set to open two new full-scale broadcast studios in the nation’s capital, finally filling a long-standing void in Washington, DC’s production infrastructure.

Located in Upper Northwest DC—just minutes from Capitol Hill, the White House, and all three major airports—the studios will be purpose-built for daily, high-caliber, multi-camera productions, serving clients across news, sports, and entertainment sectors.

“This phase of our development of the Network Operations Center will complete the comprehensive ecosystem to host multiple broadcast channels,” said Todd Mason, CEO of Broadcast Management Group. “These studios will be engineered from the ground up for a variety of live broadcast shows.”

With the closure of legacy facilities like Atlantic Video and The Newseum studios, DC has lacked a professional-grade studio hub for years. BMG’s Phase 3 expansion addresses that gap head-on, adding two large broadcast studios. BMG currently has an online insert studio ideal for live hits and satellite interviews, and is building an insert studio at its new Las Vegas location.

Each studio is directly connected to BMG’s Network Operations Center, providing seamless access to:

Multiple control rooms

Master control

Media Asset Management

Zero Density Virtual Set technology

Zero Density On-Air Graphics System

Evertz routing

Ross XPression graphics

Grass Valley switchers

Full transmission capabilities

“We designed these studios not just for flexibility, but for full integration with the rest of BMG’s global infrastructure,” said Mason. “That means you can send and receive live broadcasts anywhere, instantly.” This is an ideal broadcast facility to host broadcast, OTT, and/or Fast Channels.

Key features include:

Capacity for a 150-person live audience

Attached control rooms, green rooms, and dressing rooms

Full camera, grip, lighting, and audio packages

Private entrances, on-site parking, and in-house security

Graphics bays, editing suites, and post-production facilities

Media Asset Management system access

Master Control and Playout

Satellite, fiber, and VoIP connectivity

News Rooms and Production Offices

The studios are tailored for a wide variety of formats, including: daily talk shows and political commentary, pre- and post-game programming for sports leagues, live executive communications for corporate brands, daily news shows and experiential content for agencies and studios.

Clients can choose from two engagement models: production-only support with crew and infrastructure, or full creative production that includes show development, directing, graphics, and post.

With bookings available for 2026 and beyond, BMG’s DC studios offer a new level of opportunity for networks and organizations that need a reliable, high-end, centrally located studio presence in the U.S. media and political capital.