NBC to air 2025 Hall of Fame Game between Chargers and Lions

NBC Sports will begin its coverage of the 2025 NFL season with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31, as the Los Angeles Chargers face the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The game will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock at 8 p.m. Eastern, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on “Football Night in America.”

The NBC broadcast team for the game includes Mike Tirico on play-by-play, analyst Cris Collinsworth and sideline reporter Melissa Stark. Former NFL official Terry McAulay will serve as rules analyst.

During the game, Stark will interview members of the 2025 Hall of Fame class: Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Sterling Sharpe. Gates played his entire 16-season career with the Chargers.

Legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger, recipient of the 2025 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award, will join the NBC broadcast booth in the second half. Musburger will also be interviewed by Maria Taylor during “Football Night in America.”

The pregame show will originate from Canton and be hosted by Taylor. Panelists include Jason Garrett, Devin McCourty, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth. Berry will reveal his 2025 “Ride or Die” fantasy football pick during the show.

“PFT Live,” hosted by Florio with contributions from Simms, McCourty, Harrison and Michael Holley, will broadcast live from Canton on July 31 and Aug. 1 at 7 a.m. on Peacock and NBC Sports NOW.

NBC also announced highlights from Carrie Underwood’s new “Sunday Night Football” show open will premiere during the Hall of Fame Game. Underwood returns for her 13th consecutive season performing the opening theme.

The network’s full 2025 “Sunday Night Football” schedule begins Thursday, Sept. 4, with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Sept. 7 broadcast features the Baltimore Ravens visiting the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of the previous season’s AFC Divisional Playoff.

NBC’s milestone 20th season of “Sunday Night Football” includes 18 Sunday night games, a Thanksgiving night game, and a Peacock-exclusive Saturday night game in Week 17. Flexible scheduling applies starting in Week 5.