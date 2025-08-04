Jacob Soboroff will report for MSNBC after spinoff

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBC News‘ Jacob Soboroff will shift into the role of senior political correspondent for MSNBC.

Soboroff first joined the NBCUniversal family in 2015 and has reported for both NBC News and MSNBC programs, a common arrangement given that MSNBC did not have its own newsgathering operation.

However, as Comcast and NBCU get ready to spin off most of their linear cable networks, which includes MSNBC, the network has been tasked with transitioning to having its own newsroom and studio resources.

Executives also called for talent to pick which network they wanted to work for post-spinoff, though some exceptions have been made.

Soboroff will continue to be based in Los Angeles, though there has been no definitive word on what MSNBC’s operations will look like there.

Versant, the new company formed to hold the spun-off assets, is working to create its own bureau in Washington, D.C. (albeit in the same building as NBC News), but it is not clear if setups in other major cities will be handled the same way in the future.