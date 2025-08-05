Fox One streaming service set for August 21 launch

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Corporation has announced a launch date for its new direct-to-consumer streaming service, Fox One.

The platform will debut on Aug. 21, 2025, and will be available for $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

Fox One will offer access to a range of Fox-owned media brands, including Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network. The service will also include the Fox broadcast network, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Weather and local Fox stations.

Pete Distad, chief executive officer of direct to consumer at Fox Corporation, said in a statement that the company aims to deliver a comprehensive offering for audiences who do not subscribe to traditional pay television.

“We’re eager to launch Fox One in just a few weeks and super serve our viewers with the best in live news, sports and entertainment content all in one place,” Distad said. “In bringing together the full power of the FOX content portfolio in one service, we have created a great value proposition and user experience that will appeal to the cord-cutter and cord-never fans currently not served by conventional pay TV packages.”

The Fox Nation and B1G+ services will be available as add-ons within the Fox One platform. Fox One can be bundled with Fox Nation for $24.99 per month, or for the equivalent of $19.99 per month with an annual plan.

According to the company, Fox One will include personalization features powered by artificial intelligence to help integrate live and on-demand video into a unified experience.

