ESPN direct-to-consumer service set to launch Aug. 21

ESPN will introduce its direct-to-consumer streaming service and an updated ESPN App on Thursday, Aug. 21.

The launch is scheduled ahead of several major sports events including the start of the college football and NFL seasons, the U.S. Open tennis tournament, and international soccer competitions.

The new service, referred to as ESPN DTC, will feature two subscription options. One plan, named the unlimited plan, will cost $29.99 per month. It provides access to ESPN’s full portfolio of linear networks — ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPNEWS and ESPN Deportes — along with ESPN on ABC, ESPN+, ESPN3, SEC Network+, and ACC Network Extra.

A select plan tier, meanwhile, includes only ESPN+ and will remain at its $11.99 per month price point, with bundling options available.

The platform will offer access to 47,000 live events annually as well as studio programming, original series, and replays. All subscribers to the unlimited plan, whether through ESPN DTC or traditional pay TV providers, will also receive access to programming such as “SportsCenter,” “First Take,” “NFL Live” and “College GameDay.”

ESPN is also offering a promotional bundle at launch that includes Disney+ and Hulu with the ESPN unlimited plan for $29.99 per month for the first year.

The new ESPN App will include a redesigned interface intended to personalize the viewing experience. Features will include multiview options, live game statistics, sports betting data, fantasy sports integration, and a tailored feed called SC For You.

