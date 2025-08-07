Nexstar revenue dips 3.2% on softer political advertising market

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nexstar Media Group reported a 3.2% drop of revenue in the second quarter of 2025 — a trend it says is largely thanks to the loss of political advertising that flooded in the previous year.

Revenue came in at $1.229 billion, down from $1.269 during the same quarter of 2024. For the first half of 2025, revenue is down from $2.553 billion in 2024 to $2.462 billion, which is a 3.6% dip.

“Second quarter 2025 marked another solid quarter of financial results for Nexstar. As expected, our year-over-year results were primarily impacted by lower non-election year political advertising revenue, offset, in

part, by strong expense management,” said Perry Sook, chairman and CEO, in a statement.

Meanwhile, the company also touted growth at The CW and NewsNation.

This includes five consecutive quarters of audience growth, with the network rising to No. 8 in total audience among U.S. networks during the first half of 2025, and adding a handful of new affiliates.

NewsNation has also posted significant growth among its basic cable peers, with with overall viewership growing

nearly 50% and by 67% among adults aged 25-54, according to Nielsen.

Financials for CW and NewsNation were not broken out separately.

