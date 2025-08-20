Yahoo launches sports FAST channel

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Yahoo and C15 Studio have partnered to launch a free, ad-supported streaming television sports channel.

Titled Yahoo Sports Network, the network includes a lineup of more than 60 hours of original programming a week.

While the network doesn’t carry any games, it does produce multiple shows related to the NFL, NBA, MLB, combat and more.

This includes live programming such as “The Ariel Helwani Show,” “Yahoo Sports Daily,” “Inside Coverage” and “Yahoo Fantasy Forecast,” as well as recorded episodes of “The Kevin O’Connor Show,” “Football 301,” “Network with Rich Kleiman” and other fan favorites.

Yahoo Sports Network is now available on LG Channels and Sling Freestream, and launching on Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Fubo, Plex, Prime Video and The Roku Channel in the coming weeks.

The stream is also available at yahoosports.tv along with highlights from multiple major sports leagues alongside content from partners such as OneFootball and Motorsport Network.

The following shows are available on the Yahoo Sports Network:

Andy & Ari On3

Baseball Bar-B-Cast

College Football Enquirer

Fantasy Football Live

Football 301

Good Word with Goodwill

Inside Coverage (Live)

Josh Pate’s College Football Show

Network with Rich Kleiman (launching in September)

The Ariel Helwani Show (Live)

The Boys in the Back (Live)

The Cooligans

The Craic with Petesy Carroll (Live)

The Hard Count with J.D. PicKell

The Inside Scoop | Rivals Football Recruiting Show

The Kevin O’Connor Show

Yahoo Fantasy Forecast (Live)

Yahoo Sports Daily (Live)

The announcement included a look at the network’s logo, which draws on the existing Yahoo Sports brand set inside the tech giant’s signature purple.

That logo, in turn, is an extension of the 2019 rebranding that included development of a custom typeface and new logo.

Like its folksy old look, the logo does include an exclamation mark, though the company no longer stylizes its name that way when it’s spelled out in copy. In this version, the exclamation point is created with an angled stroke, which feeds into other diagonals in the overall brand.

The word “Network,” meanwhile, appears in all lowercase below this framed by gradient brackets in the upper left and lower right. The typography for the word appears to be inspired by the main logotype, with some customized elements such as connecting the “t” and “w.”

Several of the characters have quirks as well, such as the hump on the “n,” angled hook on the “e,” an “r” that has some more blocky characteristics than the same letter in the word “sports” above. The “k” also has a mix of interesting angles and, like the “t,” has proportionally shorter verticals than these characters typically have.