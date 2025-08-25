Fox Weather updates logo colors to better match its corporate cousins

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox Weather rolled out an updated logo and other brand updates Aug. 25, 2025.

While the network still uses the same general graphics package it has used since debuting, which itself echoes the look used on parent network FNC, viewers will notice the bug in the corner of the screen now better matches Fox’s other offerings.

The bug, which is essentially the network’s logo, was originally in a lighter shade of blue and featured a orange gradient bar along the bottom to hold the word “Weather.”

It appears the logo update focused on updating the colors — the Fox wordmark remains in the same location and the second half of the network name is below that in a bold version of Futura, which is the primary font used on FNC.

Switching to the red, white and blue color scheme is meant to better align with the looks used at FNC and Fox Nation.

The launch of the update is likely timed to come ahead of Fox Corp.’s planned launch of its standalone streaming service Fox One, which is slated to include access to all three feeds for select subscribers.

It was not immediately clear if Fox will continue the practice of switching its bug and ticker bar to red during severe weather events as it did before.

In addition to the update, the network also launched a new promo campaign under the tagline “For All Seasons. For All America.”

That tagline uses a similar line to a FNC tagline. The network has taken heat from Nexstar’s NewsNation, which uses the tagline “News for All America.”

Fox Weather’s latest promo also continues to use the “Weathering it Together” tagline, which the network claims as a trademark.

In the final moments of the promo, the new “seasons” and “for all” tagline appears in Futura with the “Weathering it Together” line set in Proxima, which results an interesting mix of sans serifs.

Fox Weather uses Proxima in its insert graphics instead of FNC’s Futura, which is in line with the slightly softer feel of the former, which is complemented by rounded corners and more subtle glass and 3D effects.

Fox Weather is primarily distributed via streaming and digital platforms, though select Fox stations have also aired simulcast of the feed on their main channels or subchannels.