NewsNation skewers Fox for allegedly spinning its ‘News for All America’ tagline

NewsNation is taking umbrage with a FNC Super Bowl promo that seemingly borrows from its “News for All America” tagline.

The promo, which aired during Super Bowl LIX on the Fox broadcast network Feb. 9, 2025, combines a series of statements that start with “for all” interspersed with imagery.

The promo shows “For all the unprecedented,” “For all the unpredictable,” “For all the moments that matter” on-screen — as well as the final one — “For all America,” which is oddly similar to NewsNation’s “News for All America” line.

Of course, the usage isn’t exactly the same — FNC’s version doesn’t include the word “news.” It’s also not necessarily used as a tagline in the traditional sense, though it is the final element shown on screen.

A search of U.S. Patent and Trademark records did not indicate Nexstar, which owns NewsNation, holds any trademarks on the “News for All America” tagline, which it started using in 2021 and has remained its tagline, along with the variation “News for All Americans.”

Figuring out if dropping the word “news” could be enough to avoid direct infringement of NewsNation’s tagline, though it would likely require a court to make such a determination.

Trademarks and service marks do not need to be registered to be protected. However, it generally is considered best practice for major brands to take this step to guard their intellectual property. A general principle in trademark law is whether or not two different uses of an element — whether it be a logo, tagline or trade dress — are likely to confuse consumers.

Back over at NewsNation, anchor Chris Cuomo addressed the issue on-air during his primetime show “Cuomo,” which was then edited into a promo. NewsNation sources proactively shared the promo with NewscastStudio while noting the similarities.

This promo uses the phrase “A tagline so good…” and then features Cuomo pointing out FNC’s use of the words in question.

It further notes that “It’s easy to talk the talk” followed by “Because only one network” and “Walks the walk.”

In Cuomo’s clip at the start of the promo, in addition to when the slogan is splashed on screen one word at a time, the tagline uses the “Americans” variation, not “America,” as FNC used, though that largely a moot point since NewsNation is known to have used both.

NewsNation itself isn’t immune to borrowing terms from other sources.

Its morning show, “Morning in America” (which is a registered trademark), was widely seen as being similar to a Ronald Regan campaign ad. NewsNation seemingly reinforced this by airing a promo with additional Regan quotes used alongside those of other past presidents.

Prior to introducing the “America” tagline, NewsNation originally launched using “Your news. Your nation.” and “News not talk. Facts not opinion,” but has since largely dropped these taglines.

The two old taglines also conform better to the broadcast’s original format as a three-hour primetime newscast before Nexstar opted to rebrand WGN America as NewsNation and, eventually, transform it to a 24 hour news and commentary network.

During that process, the network began shifting more toward panel discussions and interviews with analysts and commentators, though it still heavily markets itself as “unbiased.”

Inquiries to FNC about the incident were not immediately returned.