Charlotte station teases its post-CW look

WCCB in Charlotte, North Carolina, has unveiled an updated name and logo for when it parts ways with The CW Sept. 1, 2025.

The station, owned by Bahakel Communications, will become known as “WCCB Charlotte” after the switch, dropping the “WCCB Charlotte’s CW” banner it has been using.

In addition, the station will also switch to an updated logo when it goes independent Sept 1.

Similar to its current look, the new wordmark features a bold, condensed typeface for the “WCCB” part.

Meanwhile, the negative space left on the right side of each “C” has been carved out as the new home for the word “Charlotte.” This placement also required removing a part of the left vertical of the second “C.”

In what appears to be a balance of preventing the logo from reading “WOOB,” the portion of the second “C” that’s been removed is slightly less tall than where two curved portions of the “C”s end, which does create a subtle visual cue that the letters are meant to be “C”s and not “O”s.

This approach also creates a bit of a quirk in the vertical negatives, though making the middle one taller doesn’t really solve the issue either.

The “C” in “Charlotte” appears to have a bit more space between the two hooks in the glyph, which perhaps could have been a better choice — either by switching fonts or customizing the “WCCB” typeface — to make things a bit more even.

Other subtle differences between the two version of the calls include a slightly more rigid feel in the new design. The old logotype, while bold and narrow, still had some slightly more friendly curves.

The “W” in the new logo also has a bit more of a dramatic drip.

Ahead of the launch, WCCB has released a teaser animation of the new logo where it’s set against a dark background in a yellow-gold shade and a hint of a slightly warmer orange reflection.

Nexstar Media Group, which owns The CW, is moving the Charlotte network affiliation to WMYT Sept. 1. That station currently airs MyNetworkTV programming.

Nexstar also owns WJZY in Charlotte, which is affiliated with Fox. This station produces newscasts under the “Queen City News” name.