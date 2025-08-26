Bernie Prazenica to retire after more than four decades at WPVI

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Bernie Prazenica, president and general manager of WPVI, has announced his retirement. He will step down at the end of the year after more than 40 years with The Walt Disney Company and more than 25 years at the Philadelphia station.

Prazenica has served as general manager since 2007, the longest tenure in the station’s history. Under his leadership, WPVI-TV maintained its status as the top-rated news and entertainment outlet in the Delaware and Lehigh Valley regions. The station has held the No. 1 position in the market for nearly 45 years.

In an internal message to staff, Prazenica said, “It has been one of the great privileges of my life to be part of the incredible legacy of WPVI.”

He began his career at the station in 1982.

ABC Owned Television Station President Chad Matthews said Prazenica was responsible for key modernization efforts, including construction of a 110,000-square-foot digital facility in 2009 and expansion into mobile and streaming platforms.

ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks President Debra OConnell described Prazenica as a “wonderful combination of no-nonsense, roll up your sleeve practicality, competitive drive and compassion that make a great leader.”

In addition to his role at WPVI, Prazenica previously served as general manager of WTVD in Raleigh, N.C., and held sales leadership positions within ABC’s national and owned station groups.

He has served on boards for several regional organizations, including the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia Hall of Fame in 2024.

Prazenica holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Temple University. He resides in Newtown Square, Pa., with his wife Patty. They have two children and three grandchildren.