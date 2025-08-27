Disney sues Sling over day-pass access to ESPN

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Disney has filed a lawsuit against Sling TV over new “Day Pass” offerings that unlock 24 hours of access to ESPN networks.

Sling announced the Sling Orange offerings earlier in August 2025. Customers can purchase a block of 24 hours of access to sports-centric channels, including ESPN and ESPN2, for as low as $4.99 a month.

According to Disney, including its networks in the Sling Orange option is in violation of its distribution agreements.

“Sling TV’s new offerings, which they made available without our knowledge or consent, violate the terms of our existing license agreement,” Disney told Variety, which was first to report the news, in a statement.

Sling is also offering the Disney-owned networks as part of a weeklong access offer for $14.99 or a weekend option for $9.99.

Disney alleges that its agreements with Sling do not permit the channels to be distributed outside of monthly subscription packages. Disney also says that its networks were included without its knowledge or approval.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of the launch of ESPN’s direct to consumer streaming offering, which offers access to both ESPN and ESPN2, as well as a bundle of other networks, for $29.99 a month.

Although most sports fans would likely find it more economical to pay $29.99 a month, which, depending on the month, comes out to just around $1 per day, Sling is likely targeted more casual viewers interested in single matchups or events.

It’s not hard to see why Disney isn’t keen on the offering. Although the network did not directly comment on Sling Orange’s potential impact on its new subscription package, it certainly has the potential to cut revenue for its own plans.

Disney also likely prefers to sell directly to consumers because it is selling it at full market value without any third-party in between.

Most cable networks have negotiated rates with TV providers that could mean they collect less revenue on a per-subscriber basis, though it was not clear what Disney’s pricing with Sling is.

Sling did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.