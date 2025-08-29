Amazon, Comcast finalize series of TV agreements

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Comcast and Amazon have signed a series of new deals that enhance the companies’ longtime partnerships.

This includes a provision that calls for Peacock’s Premium Plus tier to become available via Amazon’s Prime Video platform for $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year.

This type of offering had been marketed under Amazon’s “Channels” branding, but use of that name has been toned down recently as the company positions itself as more of a hub for OTT content.

The companies will also allow Amazon Fire users to subscribe to Peacock directly.

The updated agreements also mean that Universal Pictures Home Entertainment titles will continue to be offered for sale and rental via Prime Video while, for its part, Comcast will still offer Xfinity X1 users access to the Prime Video app directly from within the platform.