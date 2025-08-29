Fubo launching $56 a month ‘skinny’ sports offering

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fubo is preparing to launch a sports-only streaming TV package.

The package, known as Fubo Sports, will cost $56 a month and include ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNews, ESPN U, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, NFL Network, SEC Network, Tennis Channel and the Fubo Sports Network.

Fubo is also including ABC, CBS and Fox-owned stations in markets where available. This notably does not include NBC-owned stations, which will return to broadcasting NBA games in October 2025 after snagging those rights away from Warner Bros. Discovery.

The Fubo Sports package also includes unlimited cloud DVR and access to on-demand programming from partner networks.

Warner Bros. Discovery networks such as TNT, TBS and TruTV, which have in the past been considered quasi-sports networks, are not being included in Fubo’s new offering. Fubo’s general interest packages also do not include WBD networks.

In some ways, Fubo’s new sports offering is similar to the planned Venu Sports offering Fox, Disney and WBD had planned on launching, though it obviously doesn’t include WBD’s networks.

Fubo had filed an antitrust lawsuit that ultimately played a big role in canceling the launch of Venu.

The launch of the sports-focused package is also a bit of a homecoming for Fubo, which started out focusing on sports programming.

Advertisement

It also fulfills a goal of many TV providers — to offer skinny sports pay TV packages at lower rates.

Some legacy providers see this type of offering as a way to hold on to subscribers as cord cutting heats up.

vMVPDs such as Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, have emerged as a strong alternative to traditional pay TV subscriptions. They are typically able to offer a lower price point, at least partially due to the fact their content is delivered on the internet vMVPDs do not have to install and maintain an extensive infrastructure in each market it wants to serve. Instead, these providers can, somewhat ironically, rely on existing copper, fiber optic or coaxial networks installed across the country that are often owned by legacy MVPDs.