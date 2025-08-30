Kari Lake announces 532 layoffs at Voice of America amid legal dispute

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The Trump administration has moved to lay off 532 journalists at Voice of America, leaving about 100 staff members, according to an announcement by U.S. Agency for Global Media acting chief Kari Lake.

Lake said the cuts are intended to concentrate resources on coverage aimed at audiences in authoritarian countries. The decision, posted Friday on social platform X, intensifies a legal conflict with federal courts over efforts to reduce or eliminate the government-funded international broadcaster.

“This action will allow us to focus resources where they are most needed — bringing truth to people living under communist regimes and dictatorships,” Lake wrote.

Voice of America, once broadcasting in 49 languages to more than 360 million people weekly, now produces content in four: Persian, Mandarin, Dari and Pashto. The network is part of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, which oversees taxpayer-funded media outlets including Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Martí.

Union officials quickly denounced the move. Paula Hickey, president of the union representing VOA workers, told The New York Times the layoffs are unlawful and reflect a disregard for federal employees and legal procedures.

Legal pushback has escalated. In April, U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth ordered the administration to maintain operations at VOA in line with statutory obligations. On Monday, Lamberth ordered Lake to give sworn testimony and warned she could be held in contempt of court.

Another federal judge issued a separate order Thursday preventing the administration from removing VOA director Michael Abramowitz.

Government attorneys argue that the International Broadcasting Act grants the administration broad discretion to adjust service levels. The law requires VOA to reach a significant audience and present a “balanced and comprehensive projection of significant American thought and institutions.”

The agency previously attempted mass layoffs in June but rescinded those notices after employees reported errors in the notifications. Some staff had returned temporarily during a summer surge in Middle East tensions, but were included in the new round of cuts.

“This is not just about jobs,” Hickey said. “It’s about the United States keeping its word to the world.”

In a statement late Friday, Lake said the reduction in force was ordered to reduce federal bureaucracy and improve agency operations.

“USAGM will continue to fulfill its statutory mission after this RIF — and will likely improve its ability to function,” she said.