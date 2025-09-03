Sinclair’s ‘Full Measure’ returns for 11th season Sept. 7

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s right-leaning investigative show “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson” will return for its 11th season Sept. 7, 2025.

The show, which airs on Sinclair stations on Sunday mornings, first launched in October 2015.

The season premiere will feature Attkisson examining how El Salvador has used its military to patrol its cities to help fight crime. The show will also explore how that strategy might work in the U.S., an angle that appears to align with Donald Trump’s deployments of the National Guard into cities the administration considers dangerous.

She will also mark the 20th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and if the federal government has improved its response to natural disasters.

“Each week, Sharyl and her team challenge assumptions, uncover the stories others overlook, and provide viewers with trusted context and perspective. The program’s continued growth and loyal audience are a testament to the enduring value of fearless, fact-driven reporting,” said Sinclair vice president Scott Livingston in a statement.

Since its launch in 2015, “Full Measure” has seen an increased share of audience with total audience share up 49%, according to Nielsen average weighted share by full season. Household share is up 32% and its share in the key adults 25-54 demo is up 33%.

Since its previous season, the show has growth its audience share by 9%, with household share figures up 5% and performance in the demo up 25%.

Attkisson had been working at CBS News before exiting amid claims her computers were hacked. She also accused CBS of editorial interference in reporting projects that included investigations critical of former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Attkisson later detailed her side of the events in a book and has maintained her reporting was fair.

Sinclair has been criticized for including right-leaning content into its local newscasts, including “must run” editorials and the so-called “hostage video” promos that had on-air talent across the country reading from nearly identical scripts opining a largely conservative take on media and politics. It also was criticized for a documentary on then-presidential candidate John Kerry’s war record.