Imagine Communications introduces SNP-XS at IBC 2025

At IBC 2025 (12-15 September, RAI Amsterdam, stand 1.B73), Imagine Communications is expanding its Selenio Network Processor (SNP) line with the launch of SNP-XS — a versatile addition that packs the power of Imagine’s trusted SNP platform into a deploy-anywhere form factor. Delivering ultra-quiet operation and high-performance processing in a small 2RU footprint, SNP-XS is the ideal solution for edge deployments, facility expansions, remote routing endpoints, mobile production, and any space-constrained environment.

Imagine’s acclaimed SNP has become the processing platform of choice for media companies across the industry with more than 5,000 units shipped to date, powering over 150,000 video streams and 2 million audio streams worldwide. Built on the same field-proven architecture as the flagship SNP platform, SNP-XS supports SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 IP standards while maintaining seamless interoperability with SDI-based workflows — making it a perfect bridge for customers transitioning to IP or optimizing an existing SDI facility.

“IP technology is no longer limited to tier 1 broadcasters and large-scale projects — it’s become the clear path forward for media operations of all sizes — making SNP-XS exactly the right tool at the right time,” said John Mailhot, senior vice president, product management, at Imagine Communications. “Whether it’s serving as a high-quality SDI processor or an ST 2110 gateway for smaller jobs, SNP-XS provides the same trusted capabilities of the proven SNP platform in a compact, ultra-flexible footprint ideal for any environment where space is at a premium.”

Despite its reduced size, SNP-XS does not compromise on features or performance. The latest addition offers flexible I/O configurations and runs all 16 current SNP applications right out of the box — including UHD and HDR conversion, multiviewers, master control, and JPEG XS. It shares the same software releases, APIs, control protocols, and feature licenses as the flagship SNP, ensuring full compatibility and consistent deployment across operations.

“Even in large facilities there are small jobs, such as in edit suites and standup studio environments where a handful of signals join and leave the network,” Mailhot added. “Flexible mounting and a super-low-noise design, coupled with analog audio breakout capabilities, make SNP-XS a perfect, compact 2110 endpoint for small rooms in big systems.”