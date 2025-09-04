AJA introduces new conversion and IP video solutions

AJA Video Systems introduced new products and updates ahead of the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) 2025 that streamline signal flow management across broadcast, production, and proAV environments. The IP25-R Mini-Converter connects SMPTE ST 2110 networks with 4K SDI/HDMI infrastructures, and UDC-4K provides 12G-SDI/HDMI conversion, 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD scaling, and frame synchronization. Bridge LIVE 12G-4 brings multi-channel UltraHD support to the Bridge LIVE line of IP video devices while a free Desktop Software v17.6 update unlocks powerful new improvements for AJA’s Kona IP25 SMPTE ST 2110 I/O card. AJA will demonstrate these solutions September 12-15, 2025, in Amsterdam during IBC 2025, at the AJA stand, 7.B19.

“From day one, AJA’s main goal has been to bring customers practical solutions to common pipeline challenges. This mission has become even more critical given the complexity of modern workflows, between the growth in adoption of IP and higher resolution, higher frame rate, HDR production technologies,” said AJA President Nick Rashby. “IP25-R, UDC-4K, and Bridge LIVE 12G-4 enable professionals to keep pace with the latest industry evolutions while maximizing legacy equipment, by making it easy to integrate a wide array of signal types and equipment into their pipelines.”

IP25-R

As more productions and installs embrace hybrid baseband/IP infrastructures, IP25-R allows them to seamlessly de-encapsulate SMPTE ST 2110 video, audio, and ancillary data with frame-accurate synchronization for output to baseband 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 devices. The Mini-Converter addresses growing demand for the conversion of SMPTE ST 2110 signals to HDMI 2.0 for confidence monitoring, playout, and routing. IP25-R includes dual 10/25GbE network ports, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, and four 12G-SDI BNC outputs, and can deliver low latency video up to 4K DCI (4096x2160p60) with advanced HDR metadata handling. IP25-R will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $5,999 US MSRP.

UDC-4K

The AJA UDC-4K Mini-Converter provides broadcast, production, and AV professionals with a flexible toolset for handling a broad range of signals and equipment in the field. It enables 12G-SDI/HDMI 2.0 conversion, 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD scaling, including frame rate conversion, and frame synchronization. UDC-4K boasts several features engineered to streamline signal flow management, including an integrated color LCD display and button control panel to save teams configuration time and reduce cable clutter, active cooling and front-to-back airflow for high reliability, SDI VPID and HDMI Infoframe HDR signaling management, and a built-in EDID emulator. UDC-4K will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $1,595 US MSRP.

Bridge LIVE 12G-4

Unlocking cost-efficient, multi-camera/source UltraHD IP video workflows, Bridge LIVE 12G-4 decreases per-channel video costs. This versatile, high-density IP workflow solution supports a range of applications from synchronous, multi-channel video transport and contribution, to backhaul, direct-to-audience streaming, remote production, and distribution encoding. It packs 4x bi-directional 12G-SDI ports and powerful encoding, decoding, and transcoding capabilities into a compact, 1RU enclosure. Broadcast, production, and AV professionals can leverage the device to convert video between SDI and industry-standard IP video codecs and protocols, such as H.264, H.265, NDI, SRT, RTMP, and HLS.Bridge LIVE 12G-4 will be available soon through AJA’s worldwide reseller network for $17,999 US MSRP.

Desktop Software v17.6

Coming soon, Desktop Software v17.6 expands the capabilities of the AJA Kona IP25. With the update, the next-gen IP video and audio PCIe I/O card with 10/25GbE network connectivity, which enables the latest multichannel UltraHD and uncompressed bi-directional SMPTE ST 2110 workflows, will now include Video+Key playout/TX per SMPTE ST 2110-20:2022 for combining program video with keyed graphics and titles. The upcoming release also adds Kona IP25 support for up to 4:4:4 12-bit 4K and selectable “multiple ST 2110-30 audio streams per video” modes for routing up to 16 channels. New IGMPv3 with Source Specific Multicasting will implement Layer 3 network support, while Forward Error Correction (FEC) will enhance media reliability over long-distance IP transport. Desktop Software v17.6 will be available soon as a free download from the AJA Support Page.