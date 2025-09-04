BHV to bring first production units of SportsBox to IBC 2025

BHV will return to IBC with the first production units of SportsBox, its own-branded compact remote vision mixer and picture processor.

Measuring just 17 x 22 x 3cms, SportsBox delivers big performance from a small package, offering full 4-channel 12G-SDI inputs supporting 4K/4:2:2 video and embedded audio. Designed for demanding environments such as vehicle onboard motorsport, SportsBox is uniquely capable of simultaneously transporting all four video channels over a single baseband link — such as COFDM — providing a gallery preview of four cameras per vehicle, ensuring maximum viewer engagement.

BHV CTO Bill Garrett says “More and more sponsors are demanding visibility in sports coverage and that means 4K is now a necessity. Previously, 4K meant cumbersome installations that were often rejected by the sporting bodies. Now BHV offers switching and processing, including PIP, in a compact, field-ready unit weighing just a few hundred grams.”

At its heart, SportsBox is based on software-defined architecture that allows deployment customization with a feature roadmap that includes HDR support and IP video transport.

The launch of SportsBox marks the first in a series of branded products BHV is bringing to field production and OB applications. IBC 2025 attendees can see the production-ready SportsBox in action at Stand 10.B10 (L2Tek) and learn about what’s coming next from BHV.