Broadcast Management Group and Optimist Studios launch Los Angeles hub for live production

Broadcast Management Group has partnered with Optimist Studios to create what the companies describe as Los Angeles’ first fully integrated live production hub operated by a single vendor.

The collaboration combines BMG’s remote and cloud-based live production capabilities with Optimist’s 40,000-square-foot facility, which includes three drive-in stages and full client amenities. The partnership allows clients to contract a complete live broadcast service—spanning studio space, crew, equipment, cloud control, graphics, and postproduction—under a single agreement.

Todd Mason, CEO of Broadcast Management Group, said the partnership addresses growing demand for fast-turnaround live content across television and digital platforms. The companies highlighted their recent collaboration on a global election-focused town hall as a model for future projects.

“Our recent global election-centered town hall at Optimist confirmed how seamlessly their stages pair with our cloud workflow,” Mason said in a statement.

Optimist Studios has previously hosted productions such as the BET Hip Hop Awards, TikTok events, and music video shoots. Juergen Dold, CEO of Optimist Studios, said the partnership eliminates the need for multiple vendors on live productions.

BMG operates a centralized Cloud Broadcast Network Operations Center in Washington, D.C., with additional locations in New York and Las Vegas. The company said Optimist Studios is now hardwired into that network, enabling real-time multi-platform broadcasts with cloud-based editing and asset management.

The facility supports live productions for sports, entertainment, corporate communications, and branded events. According to BMG, all camera feeds are recorded directly into its cloud system, enabling remote editors to begin postproduction work before the end of a shoot.

The partnership is part of BMG’s broader expansion strategy, which includes plans to build two custom multicamera stages at its Washington, D.C. facility.

