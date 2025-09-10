CBS Atlanta will use virtual studio for upcoming launch of evening newscasts

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WUPA, the new CBS affiliate in Atlanta, Georgia, will debut two new newscasts from an extended reality set Sept. 15, 2025.

The station, which had been operating as a CBS-owned independent until Aug. 15, 2025, took over the CBS affiliation in the market the next day, taking over from Gray Media’s WANF, which struck out on its own the same day.

CBS then announced it would launch a local news and weather operation in the city under the banner CBS Atlanta.

WUPA wrapped up construction on a green screen studio that will allow it to produce local news and weather from a virtual and augmented reality set when it launches next week.

The setup is similar to the ones CBS has installed at most of its other stations across the country. Many of these stations use the space for weather, with some also relying on it as their primary set for news and sports as well.

The network has hired Jobina Fortson-Evans as solo anchor for its 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

“Our newsroom is built on the belief that local journalism thrives when led by people who know and care about the community,” said Shawn Hoder, vice president and news director of CBS Atlanta, in a statement. “Jobina’s talent, integrity and deep Atlanta roots make her the perfect choice to lead our coverage as we continue to expand our news operation.”

Fortson-Evans joins CBS Atlanta after a hosting gig on “ATL Live” on WANF.

Advertisement

WUPA has been airing local weather cut-ins during “CBS Mornings” since Aug. 18, 2025.

To prepare for the new virtual set, CBS expanded a studio at the WUPA building to create a large space outfitted with specialized camera tracking technology and software to make the virtual sets possible.

CBS Atlanta notes that its use of a fully virtual set is a first for a local station in the Atlanta market.

CBS News and Stations has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality sets over the past several years, with installations in place at its owned stations. All of these stations have green screen studios with the corresponding extended reality technology.

The stations also typically use a similar virtual set — a space that gives the feel of a round space with large windows overlooking simulated skylines or other scenes. Wood-toned vertical slats with oversized CBS eye logos are also a common feature.

Most of these stations still have a full hard set as well, though KTVT in Dallas–Ft. Worth, Texas, only maintains a small physical set and has relied mostly on its virtual setup since A2025.

In addition to the elements behind (and below) anchors and forecasters, the sets also bring in augmented reality elements that talent can interact with by walking around or interacting with them.

CBS has also deployed alternative looks across multiple stations — such as a simulated arena-like space with a dial-style bracket for NCAA college basketball segments.