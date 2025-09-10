Fox News drops ‘MediaBuzz,’ updates weekend lineup

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Fox News has announced changes to its weekend programming schedule, ending the media analysis show “MediaBuzz” and introducing new programs featuring current network contributors.

The network confirmed the changes stating that the new lineup will go into effect Saturday, Sept. 20.

“MediaBuzz,” hosted by Howard Kurtz, will end its run as part of the reshuffle.

The program, which focused on media coverage and criticism, was the last of its kind on cable television after CNN canceled “Reliable Sources” in 2022. Kurtz, who joined FNC in 2013, previously hosted “Reliable Sources” on CNN from 1998 to 2013.

Kurtz will remain with Fox News as a political media analyst. He will continue hosting the “Media Buzzmeter” podcast and contributing to Fox News Digital. In a statement, Kurtz said, “I’m extraordinarily proud of the program, which was number one for over 12 years and built a loyal audience that liked our down-the-middle approach of contrasting viewpoints and tackling sensitive subjects, with great independence, but time marches on.”

The network said Kayleigh McEnany, co-host of “Outnumbered” and former White House press secretary, will anchor a new program, “Saturday in America,” airing Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon Eastern time.

Peter Doocy and Jacqui Heinrich, both White House correspondents for the network, will rotate as co-hosts of “The Sunday Briefing,” a new show scheduled to air Sundays at 11 a.m. ET.

Fox News also confirmed additional weekend programming decisions.

Correspondent Griff Jenkins has been named a permanent co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend.” Johnny Joey Jones and Tomi Lahren have been appointed permanent co-hosts of “The Big Weekend Show,” which will expand to a three-hour format from 5 to 8 p.m. on both Saturdays and Sundays. The panel show typically features four contributors discussing the week’s news.

Lahren joined Fox in 2017. McEnany became a contributor in 2021.

In a statement, Fox News Media President and Editor-in-Chief Jay Wallace said, “As we expand and innovate our weekend programing, we are proud to bring our audience unrivaled depth and expertise. This new dynamic roster underscores our continued commitment to delivering incomparable coverage, reinforcing Fox News Media as the leader in both news and opinion content. For more than a decade, Howie Kurtz has served as the lead authority for media coverage in cable news and we look forward to continuing his smart analysis across our programming.”

Earlier this year, the network launched the weekend primetime show “My View with Lara Trump.” The most recent overhaul of its weekday primetime lineup occurred in 2023 following the departure of Tucker Carlson.