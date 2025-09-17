MSNBC to operate independently from NBC News in October

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC and NBC News will formally separate their editorial operations beginning Oct. 6, ending a nearly 30-year relationship that began when the cable channel launched in 1996.

Scott Matthews, senior vice president of newsgathering at MSNBC, outlined the transition timeline during an internal editorial call on Wednesday.

The first major milestone is Oct. 6, when selected NBC News staff members will transfer to MSNBC roles. On that date, MSNBC personnel will begin using editorial guidance from the channel’s new standards team.

On Oct. 6, MSNBC will also stop using NBC News crews and correspondents for coverage outside of Washington, D.C., instead relying on its own reporting teams.

A second key date is Oct. 20.

That day marks the end of MSNBC’s use of NBC News resources in Washington. The cable channel’s new Washington bureau, led by Sudeep Reddy, will handle national political coverage. Additional staff are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

By the end of October, MSNBC is expected to operate independently of NBC News in all editorial functions, and the network will broadcast from a new facility in New York City in November, internally referred to as “summer camp.”

This change comes ahead of the Versant spinoff, scheduled to close in January.

Following the spinoff, MSNBC will be rebranded as MS NOW.

The new name stands for “My Source for News, Opinion and the World.” The rebrand will include the removal of NBCUniversal’s peacock logo from MSNBC branding. CNBC will also remove the peacock but will retain its name.