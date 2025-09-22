NBC News promotes Frucci to lead ‘Nightly News’ alongside ‘Top Story’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Matt Frucci has been named executive producer of “NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas”, NBC News announced. He will also continue in his role as executive producer of “Top Story with Tom Llamas.”

“Matt knows Nightly inside and out,” said Janelle Rodriguez, EVP of programming, NBC News, in a note to staff. “A big thank you to both the ‘Nightly’ and ‘Top Story’ teams — since Tom took the anchor chair, ‘Nightly’ has topped ABC in the key demo multiple nights and ‘Top Story’ viewership has grown 23% vs. last year. It’s an extraordinary team effort.”

Frucci will assume the “Nightly” role Oct. 6 following his return from paternity leave, according to Janelle Rodriguez, executive vice president of programming for NBC News. He succeeds Meghan Rafferty, who left the position to become vice president of news standards at Versant.

Versant, the parent company of MSNBC and CNBC, is scheduled to be spun off from NBCUniversal by the end of 2025.

Frucci previously served as executive producer of the weekend editions of “NBC Nightly News” for more than six years. His work has included oversight of NBC News prime-time specials and breaking news coverage, including the network’s Emmy-winning coverage of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Before joining NBC News in 2016, Frucci held roles at CNN, where he helped launch “The Lead with Jake Tapper” and relaunch “New Day.” He began his career at ABC News.

Ben Mayer will remain senior broadcast producer of “Nightly News,” and Omnika Thompson, who served as acting executive producer of “Top Story” during Frucci’s leave, will continue in her role at NBC News.

