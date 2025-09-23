Network 10 adds virtual production studio in Melbourne

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Network 10 has launched a virtual production studio in Melbourne.

The new space, designated Studio 1A, combines a large chromakey and virtual production software with automated cameras and graphics powered by Unreal Engine.

Martin White, vice president of news at Network 10, said the technology supports the network’s growing viewership.

“Our local 5pm bulletin is up 9% year-on-year across all markets, and we know how important the Melbourne market is,” White said. “Victorians love local news, so I’m thrilled we’re able to give them an unparalleled, immersive local news, sport and weather experience with this new technology.”

The studio’s automated camera systems operate remotely and integrate with the graphics platform to create complex effects during live broadcasts. This technology allows for camera movements and scene transitions that would be difficult to achieve with traditional studio setups or would require additional staffing.

Network 10 designed the facility to accommodate multiple program formats, from news broadcasts to special events.

The move mirrors U.S.-sister CBS News, which has invested heavily in virtual production for its local affiliates and on its streaming service, CBS News 24/7.

White noted the studio as “just a first step” in the network’s technology development plans, though the company has not disclosed details about future investments or expansion of virtual production capabilities to other markets.