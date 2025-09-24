BBC revamps ‘Politics Live’ with new host, studio

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Political program “BBC Politics Live” has returned with a revised format, a new host and a redesigned studio at Millbank.

The program, which relaunched Sept. 22, now features Vicki Young as its presenter.

According to the BBC, the refreshed approach aims to widen the scope of the debate beyond Westminster and include a broader range of voices from across the United Kingdom. The updated format incorporates more audience engagement through video submissions, text messages and live interviews.

The show’s producers said there will be a greater emphasis on how political decisions affect people’s daily lives, with commentary from a broader pool of guests, including members of the public, alongside politicians, journalists and analysts.

This less formal approach is reflected in the program’s new set and refreshed motion design.

The set features a large couch in a distinct forest green color along with a desk for Young and over-sized accent chair.

Warm woods are mixed in with the studio’s LED wall, which includes a stylized view of London with circles from the new title card appearing throughout. Faux glass and slat wood panels are added via virtual set extensions to add depth on the display and to soften the space further.

The production team behind the relaunch includes Erron Gordon, Chris Cook, director Janet McAllen, project manager Adam Stansill and design team lead Sue Vágó. The set was designed by Sarah Milton with new music developed by Sitting Duck Music.