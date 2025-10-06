‘Somos Más’ unveiled as Telemundo’s World Cup anthem for 2026 tournament

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo will debut its official song for the FIFA World Cup 26, titled “Somos Más,” during the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards, airing live Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Telemundo.

The network collaborated with artists Carlos Vives, Emilia, Wisin and Xavi to produce the track, which will serve as an anthem for its Spanish-language coverage of the upcoming tournament.

“Somos Más” draws on Latin music styles and instruments, aligning with the World Cup’s “We Are 26” campaign promoting inclusion and diversity. The song emphasizes themes of unity, global pride and fandom through lyrics such as “Cada vez, somos más,” intended as a rallying cry for fans.

The song features vocals from Colombian singer Carlos Vives, Argentinian pop artist Emilia, Puerto Rican reggaeton performer Wisin, and Mexican-American singer-songwriter Xavi.

“Telemundo’s World Cup anthem is more than a song — it’s a celebration,” said Francisco “Cisco” Suarez, executive vice president, primetime unscripted and specials, Telemundo.

The network holds the exclusive U.S. Spanish-language broadcast rights for the tournament. It plans to air all 104 matches live, including 92 on Telemundo and 12 on Universo. All matches will also be streamed live via Peacock and the Telemundo app.

“This anthem is a tribute to the global spirit of fútbol and the communities we serve,” said Joaquin Duro, executive vice president, sports, Telemundo.

Telemundo said it will have a physical presence at all 104 matches, marking its most extensive coverage footprint for a men’s World Cup. Expanded pre-game, halftime and post-match coverage is planned across platforms.

