Collective of Rhode Island PBS, NPR stations rebrands under ‘Ocean State’ name

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Rhode Island’s PBS and NPR member stations have put the finishing touches on a years-long project to merge the two brands.

Combined, the two entities are now known as Ocean State Media, a nod to the state’s nickname.

Ocean State Media Group, the nonprofit entity that owns both WSBE, the PBS station, and a network of NPR stations previously known as The Public’s Radio, first announced plans to rebrand under a single name back in 2023.

Both the television and radio operations have dropped their previous logos in favor of a single, combined one that blends an “O” and “S” into a single icon.

In the lockup, the “O” appears in a darker blue with the “S” placed directly on top of it in a teal shade. At the places where the two letterforms overlap, parts of the “O” become a lighter shade of blue, a design that hints at interplay between two surfaces.

The curves of the “S” also suggest a wavy flow. The negative space left where the two letters do not overlap could also be read as two water droplets, while the circular footprint could hint at nautical elements such as portholes and life rings.

Next to the icon is the wordmark, set in Carbona.

This typeface combines geometric elements with friendly curves and subtle accents on select lower terminals that add a subtle flourish to each letter.

Advertisement

Before the brand update, both entities used geometric sans serifs. It appears that Futura was used for WSBE and Circular, or something similar, for The Public’s Radio look

Switching to Carbona is a nice way to keep a piece of both stations’ looks while adding a bit more character and approachability to the design.

Prior to the brand refresh, WSBE’s logo featured a slightly awkward bird-shaped element. The lower tip of the shape could be centered above the “d” on “Rhode” or enlarged almost all the way across the lockup.

Either way, it’s easy to see that the logo could become awkward to place in certain situations. For digital uses, such as current or possible future app offerings, it would likely be challenge to create a look in the required aspect ratio that would also read well on smaller screens (aside from the PBS “everyman” emblem, which has the disadvantage of being less unique for the highly regional brand.

The radio side, meanwhile, had a stacked look with the name in gray letters and the “i” in “Radio” interpreted as a row of five ultra-simplified stick figures, presumably meant to represent the diverse audience the stations reach. This approach, while not overtly confusing, did have the possibility of the name being read as “Radiiiiio.”

The logo also had some odd semi-trapped white space above “Rad.” Fairly generous line height appears to have been used as a way to counteract that, but it could come across as being slightly too much — and creating the effect of each line being a separate visual.

This logo also lacks a strong way to be interpreted into an app icon-friendly lockup.

With the circular new icon, OSM has a much better solution for when it needs to fit its brand within a small, square footprint.

WSBE carries PBS programming and Learn on its two channels. WSBE also has a channel-sharing arrangement with WRIW-CD, the Telemundo-owned station licensed to Providence, Rhode Island.