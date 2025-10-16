Majority of fans frustrated by splintered sports rights, new data shows

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sports remain the most valued content on television, according to new research from Hub Entertainment Research, but the increasing fragmentation of sports rights across multiple platforms is leading to growing frustration among fans.

Findings from the company’s “2025 Evolution of Sports: What’s the Score? Wave 4” report were presented Tuesday at Cynopsis’ ScreenShift event in New York.

The study, based on a June and July survey of 3,802 U.S. sports fans ages 13 to 74, shows that sports content continues to drive viewer engagement and subscription activity.

According to the data, 72 percent of avid fans said sports are more important to them than anything else they watch on television. Among younger fans, the report found that a significant majority are willing to subscribe to new platforms to maintain access.

Ninety-two percent of avid fans under age 35 said they would be at least somewhat likely to sign up for a new service if it acquired rights to a sport they follow, with nearly 75 percent saying they would be very likely to do so.

Overall, 87 percent of avid fans reported a willingness to subscribe under such circumstances, while 42 percent of all sports fans said they had already subscribed to a service specifically to watch sports. This is up from 38 percent in the previous year.

At the same time, the study indicates a growing sense of inconvenience tied to how sports content is distributed.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said it is a hassle to use multiple services to watch games during a season, and 53 percent said it has become harder to find the sports they want to watch compared to a year ago. Additionally, 63 percent reported that having games on separate apps makes it more difficult to check on other games happening concurrently.

“These findings prove once again that sports have unrivaled power to attract new viewers to a platform, and keep them engaged over time,” said Jon Giegengack, founder and principal at Hub.

“But it’s critical for services to remember that with great power comes great responsibility: the splintering of rights is making sports content harder to find. The backlash will come bigger and faster from sports fans than those looking for scripted TV.”