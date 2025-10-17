Apple forges F1 deal to become exclusive U.S. broadcast rights holder

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Apple, which recently produced the “F1” film starring Brad Pitt that had a successful theatrical run, is taking its relationship with the sport into the real world.

Apple and Formula 1 have announced a five-year partnership that will bring all F1 races exclusively to Apple TV in the United States beginning in 2026. F1 did not sell separate linear rights to its content.

Apple TV (formerly Apple TV+) will deliver comprehensive coverage of Formula 1, with all practice, qualifying, sprint sessions and Grands Prix available to Apple TV paid subscribers.

Select races and all practice sessions will also be available for free in the Apple TV app throughout the course of the season.

Apple reportedly paid $750 million for the pact, though that figure was not directly confirmed by the company. It was not immediately clear if the coverage would include commercials.

In addition to broadcasting Formula 1 on Apple TV, Apple will amplify the sport across Apple News, Apple Maps, Apple Music and Apple Fitness+.

Apple Sports — the free app for iPhone — will feature live updates for every qualifying, sprint and race for each Grand Prix across the season, with real-time leaderboards, season driver and constructor standings, live activities to follow on the lock screen, and a designated widget for the iPhone home screen,.

F1 TV Premium, F1’s own premier content offering, will continue to be available in the U.S. via an Apple TV subscription only and will be free for those who subscribe.

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Formula 1 and offer Apple TV subscribers in the U.S. front-row access to one of the most exciting and fastest-growing sports on the planet,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, in a statement. “2026 marks a transformative new era for Formula 1, from new teams to new regulations and cars with the best drivers in the world, and we look forward to delivering premium and innovative fan-first coverage to our customers in a way that only Apple can.”

“This is an incredibly exciting partnership for Apple and the whole of Formula 1 that will ensure we can continue to maximize our growth potential in the U.S. with the right content and innovative distribution channels,” said Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1’s president and CEO. “We are no strangers to each other, having spent the past three years working together to create ‘F1 The Movie,’ which has already proven to be a huge hit around the world. We have a shared vision to bring this amazing sport to our fans in the U.S. and entice new fans through live broadcasts, engaging content, and a year-round approach to keep them hooked. I want to thank Tim Cook, Eddy Cue, and the entire Apple team for their vision and passionate approach to delivering this partnership, and we are looking forward to the next five years together.”

Additional information — including production details, product enhancements, and all the ways fans will be able to enjoy F1 content across Apple products and services — will be announced in the coming months.

Continuing to captivate fans and critics around the world, “F1 The Movie” will make its global streaming debut on Apple TV on Friday, Dec. 12, 2025.

Since its wide theatrical release this summer, the film has racked up an impressive box office take and slate of reviews.

Produced by Apple Studios, the movie was directed and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Kosinski, seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Chad Oman.

F1 is one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world, with a U.S. fanbase that reached 52 million in 2024. The 2025 Global F1 Fan Survey, conducted with Motorsport Network, found that 47 percent of new U.S. Formula 1 fans, who have been following the sport for five years or less, are aged 18-24 and over half are female, according to figures release by Apple.

This latest arrangement is one of many that have moved select games or even most content from a particular sports organization onto streamer. While terms of the deals vary, it’s also becoming popular for some rights to make a streaming platform the only rights holder among both digital and linear outlets.

The move is seen as a way to lure subscribers in to streamers — and not many offer free trials — as the popularity of live events continues to remain high even on linear. Streamers have taken notice of the trend and are keen to capitalize on exclusive deals for content viewers are more likely to watch live (and, in some cases, potentially have eyeballs glued to the action and commercials).