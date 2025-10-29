Disney channels could go dark on YouTube TV just before Halloween

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Disney-owned channels are at risk of disappearing from YouTube TV’s lineup as two companies continue to negotiate over a new retransmission deal.

The two sides have not been able to reach a new deal and the current agreement expires Oct. 30, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. eastern. If the companies are unable to reach a new contract or extension of the current one, the channels are likely to disappear from YouTube TV.

Disney has already been running scrolling text targeted at YouTube TV subscribers, alerting them of the possibility that they could lose access to their favorite shows and networks.

If a deal isn’t reached, YouTube TV customers would not longer be able to watch local ABC stations owned by the network or a suite of other Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, Disney Channel, FX and more.

Not surprisingly, the conflict appears to be centered on how much YouTube TV pays Disney for the rights to carry its various channels. YouTube TV is likely seeking more favorable terms, while Disney is likely holding out for more money.

YouTube TV has preemptively promised its subscribers a $20 per month credit if the Disney-owned channels are yanked, something the vMVPD has done in the past, especially when a large number of channels could be affected.

Some also see the move as a strategic move by YouTube, which is owned by Google, to help bolster its side during talks.

Meanwhile, Disney has closed on its acquisition of 70% of Fubo, which will continue to be run as a standalone streamer alongside Hulu + Live TV.

Combined, the two streamers now reach around 6 million customers, who are not at risk of losing Disney-owned networks. That’s still far behind YouTube TV’s reported 10 million subscribers, but this negotiation could be a key test in how those dynamics play out during negotiations.

Fees that YouTube TV pays Disney are likely substantial and could result in a hit to the company’s retrans revenue if the channels go dark, meaning Disney is walking a fine line between keeping money coming in while also shoring up the value of its content.

While exact arrangements are unclear, Disney’s networks and stations likely still book retrans revenue from Hulu + Live TV subscribers, but it’s also in the position of having a vested interest in keeping its own channels on the vMVPDs. That type of arrangement is not unique in the industry; Comcast, which owns NBCUniversal, also owns the Xfinity TV and broadband brand.

For its part, YouTube TV has had multiple retransmission kerfuffles in recent memory. Most recently, NBCUniversal and YouTube had trouble reaching a deal, but it was eventually resolved without a blackout thanks to a last-minute extension the two sides signed before completing negotiations.