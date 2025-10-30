Ad-supported and FAST streaming see strong growth, Comscore finds

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Ad-supported and free streaming television platforms continue to grow in usage among U.S. households, according to Comscore’s “2025 State of Streaming” report.

The report, based on Comscore’s cross-platform measurement data, found that total hours watched across major free ad-supported streaming services increased by 43 percent from August 2024 to August 2025. Ad-supported tiers within subscription services are also expanding.

Netflix‘s ad-supported tier now accounts for 45 percent of total household viewing hours in the United States, up from 34 percent in 2024.

Comscore said the data reflects a shift toward streaming options that combine affordability and ease of access. Free ad-supported television, or FAST, channels were described as a growing part of the market by blending traditional linear viewing formats with streaming accessibility.

“Consumers are navigating crowded streaming options with the clear intention that they want value, simplicity, and content that’s easy to access,” said Jen Carton, senior vice president of product management at Comscore.

The report also recorded growth in connected TV usage. In August 2025, connected TV streaming was active in 96.4 million U.S. households, up 849,000 from the previous year. Time spent streaming across these households reached 13.9 billion hours, marking a 6 percent annual increase. The average household used 6.9 streaming services, a slight increase from 2024.

Streaming remains a primary viewing method in the U.S., with households spending close to five hours per day consuming content. The report highlighted the role of creator-driven video alongside premium content such as sports, series and films. YouTube was streamed in more than half of U.S. households each month, according to Comscore.

The full report is available from Comscore and includes additional data and insights on consumer behavior across platforms.

