What happened to MSNBC?

On Nov. 15, 2025, MSNBC rebranded as MS NOW.

The network, which was originally founded by Microsoft and NBC News (hence the “MS” and “NBC News” initialism), officially separated from NBC News Oct. 6, 2025 as part of Comcast’s spinoff of most of NBCUniversal’s linear cable properties.

Comcast, which owns NBCU, has long been planning a strategic separation that will send these channels and their largely shrinking audiences into their own corporate entity called Versant. Although Comcast will still own Versant, the change will allow MS NOW, CNBC and other NBCU cable properties to operate using their own, distinct set of books.

Also included in the spinoff of networks is SyFy, USA Network, Oxygen, Golf Channel and E!, with Bravo being held back to remain directly part of NBCU. The change also included Fandango Media, which is also owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, as well as the SportsEngine, GolfNow and Revolution Golf brands.

As part of this change, Versant announced in August 2025 that it would change MSNBC’s name to MS NOW. A new logo design was also released, which noticeably dropped the NBC peacock icon.

When it was announced, Versant said that “MS NOW” is meant to stand for “My Source (for) News, Opinion (and) World,” which appears to have been at least somewhat backronymed into fitting into letters that spell out the new name. News of the rebranding was met with largely negative response.