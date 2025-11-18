Younger viewers prefer older shows and shift to YouTube for discovery

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

A new study from Hub Entertainment Research highlights persistent challenges in content discovery across streaming platforms, as viewers report difficulties in finding new programming despite an abundance of available options.

The study, “Conquering Content,” is based on a survey conducted in October among 1,600 U.S. consumers aged 16 to 74. It found that 60 percent of respondents said their favorite new show in the past year was not recently released, but rather an older program with multiple seasons already available.

Among viewers aged 16 to 34, the trend was even more pronounced.

Sixty-five percent of this group said their current favorite show originally premiered well before 2025.

While streaming platforms continue to rely on editorial and algorithm-based recommendations, the study found these systems underperform in meeting viewer expectations. Only 46 percent of respondents said recommendations from streamers introduced them to content they liked. The remainder said such recommendations often seemed designed to promote newer titles, rather than aligning with their viewing habits.

When unable to find something to watch, many viewers turn to YouTube. Nearly 80 percent of YouTube users said they frequently or sometimes use the platform as a fallback, a figure that rises to 90 percent among users aged 16 to 34.

Advertisement

“With so many choices, matching viewers to programs that fit their taste and mood continues to be one of the toughest tasks for TV providers,” said Jason Platt Zolov, senior consultant at Hub and author of the study.

Zolov added that while discovery remains a challenge, viewers continue to appreciate the broad range of content available and often return to older series as reliable viewing options until new programming emerges.

The report is part of Hub’s syndicated “Hub Reports” series. A free excerpt of the findings is available on the company’s website.