St. Louis PBS to renovate longtime headquarters into community public media center

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Nine PBS has secured more than $17 million in philanthropic pledges to support its ongoing mission, including plans to renovate its headquarters and expand programming and community outreach.

The donations represent what the organization described as a historic wave of support for public media in the region.

Nine PBS said the contributions will enable it to amplify regional storytelling, increase early childhood education resources, and serve as a convening platform for local communities and leaders.

As part of the funding, KETC will renovate its 28-year-old headquarters at 3655 Olive St. in St. Louis into a community-focused public media center.

St. Louis-based architecture firm Trivers will serve as the project architect of record. Anna Leavey LLC will manage the project.

The new facility is intended to expand Nine PBS’s community engagement efforts, increase collaborative storytelling, and improve access to educational content and resources.

Amy Shaw, president and CEO of Nine PBS, said the investments will help sustain the station’s 71-year legacy while preparing for its next phase.

“These investments mark a turning point for public media in St. Louis,” Shaw said. “The future is full of promise as we build on our legacy and continue to serve our community in even more ways.”

Advertisement