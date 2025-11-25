Telemundo launches national sports leadership series ‘The Playmakers’

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo announced Tuesday the launch of “The Playmakers,” a new national event series focused on leadership and innovation in sports, with an emphasis on Latino contributions and perspectives. The initiative begins with a live event in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 3 ahead of the final draw for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The first edition of “The Playmakers” will be headlined by U.S. Men’s National Team head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who will participate in a fireside chat reflecting on his career as a player and coach. Pochettino, a native of Argentina, was named head coach of the U.S. team in August 2024 and is preparing the squad for the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted in the United States.

The event will be moderated by Telemundo sports broadcaster Andrés Cantor and include additional speakers and panelists from across the soccer and sports industries.

Participants in the panels include CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani, U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone, and officials from FIFA World Cup 2026 host committees. McKinsey and CNBC will moderate panel discussions focused on governance, infrastructure, grassroots development and the long-term impact of hosting the global tournament.

“Telemundo’s Playmakers leverages our leadership in the sports industry to advance conversations among visionaries shaping the future of sports in the U.S. and globally,” said Monica Gil, chief administrative and marketing officer at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

Pochettino previously managed clubs in the English Premier League and France’s Ligue 1, including Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. He has coached high-profile players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane.

Future editions of “The Playmakers” will take place in cities across the United States in 2026. Each event will be scheduled around major sports moments and include programming that addresses leadership, media strategy, technology, athlete entrepreneurship and access to elite competition.

Panels will examine topics such as the future of soccer in North America, corporate influence in sports media and marketing, digital innovation in fan engagement, and athlete-driven investment and community development.

The series is produced by Telemundo, which holds Spanish-language broadcast rights to the FIFA World Cup 2026, Sunday Night Football, the Olympic Games, the Premier League and other major sporting events.