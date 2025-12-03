Melanie Johnson joins KSDK as reporter and fill-in anchor

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Melanie Johnson has joined the St. Louis NBC affiliate, KSDK.

Johnson, who previously worked at KMOV in St. Louis, will report on breaking news and exclusive stories for the station. She will also fill in at the anchor desk as needed.

At KMOV, Johnson anchored newscasts and developed a partnership with St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers, highlighting unsolved homicides. She continues similar work as the host of “Untold Stories: The LouPrint” for iHeart Media St. Louis.

“Melanie is a relentless journalist and a trusted, authentic voice in St. Louis,” said Tim Geraghty, news director at KSDK. “Her commitment to impactful local journalism, as well as her connection to the community and viewers make her a terrific fit for 5 On Your Side.”

Johnson has also worked as a reporter in Syracuse and Rochester, New York. Her experience includes moderating debates, creating viewer-focused reporting segments, and working with local nonprofit organizations.

“I’m honored to join the KSDK team to continue telling the stories of a community I truly love,” Johnson said. “It’s a privilege to empower the residents of this city to share their experiences, and I’m excited to help bring their voices to our viewers every day.”

Her community involvement has been recognized by the St. Louis American, Delux Magazine, Metro East Professional Organization and the Boys and Girls Club of Alton, Illinois. She has served as a commencement and keynote speaker for local institutions, including Harris-Stowe State University and the Missouri History Museum.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism from Howard University.

