MS NOW to launch DTC offering in 2026 as Versant adds to digital focus

Versant announced a series of strategic initiatives during its first investor day as it prepares to complete its separation from Comcast in early 2026.

The company shared plans to launch a direct-to-consumer product for the renamed MS NOW, acquire Free TV Networks and Indy Cinema Group, and expand its partnership with CNBC through a new data agreement with prediction market app Kalshi.

MS NOW, formerly MSNBC, is expected to debut a direct-to-consumer product in summer 2026.

The company said the service is being developed as a digital hub for progressives, focused on community, membership and democracy, rather than as a traditional subscription streaming offering.

Versant signed a definitive agreement to acquire Free TV Networks, which operates national over-the-air digital broadcast networks and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels. The company said the acquisition would expand its free-to-watch content offerings and extend reach across key audience segments.

Free TV Networks was launched by Jonathan Katz, who previously created what is now the Scripps Networks division. The company includes the Defy, 365BLK, Outlaw and Busted channels.

On the digital front, Versant also acquired Indy Cinema Group, a cloud-based cinema operations platform.

The system will be integrated into Fandango and support functions including ticketing, concessions, loyalty, marketing and inventory management. Versant said the deal enhances Fandango’s domestic position and supports international growth.

Additionally, CNBC and Kalshi announced a multi-year exclusive agreement to integrate prediction market data into CNBC’s television, digital and subscription content. The companies described the deal as a move to incorporate market-driven insights into economic, political and financial news coverage.