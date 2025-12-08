Mediakind to acquire Harmonic video business in $145M deal

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Mediakind has announced an agreement to acquire Harmonic’s video business for approximately $145 million.

The deal, subject to customary regulatory approvals and the conclusion of a French employee works council consultation process, is expected to close in the first half of 2026. Upon completion, the combined company will form an independent software-as-a-service streaming infrastructure provider with annual recurring revenue exceeding $100 million and annual appliance revenue over $150 million.

According to Mediakind, the integration will consolidate engineering teams, research and development centers, and product strategies. The company stated that this will support the development of both cloud-based and appliance-based video delivery solutions. Mediakind and Harmonic said the unified business will focus exclusively on video technologies and services.

“This combination would represent a meaningful step forward in our long-term strategy and reflect our commitment to supporting customers with enhanced product solutions,” said Allen Broome, chief executive officer of Mediakind.

Broome said the transaction would allow Mediakind to increase investment across its portfolio, expand its research and development capabilities, and speed the delivery of new video services.

Nimrod Ben-Natan, president and chief executive officer of Harmonic, said the transaction would allow Harmonic to concentrate on its broadband segment while transitioning its video unit to a company focused on video infrastructure.

“This strategic transaction will, if completed, advance the growth strategies of both companies,” said Ben-Natan. “It would allow Harmonic to zero in on its core Broadband segment, while ensuring the Video Business, its customers and dedicated employees become part of an organization committed to the future of video delivery.”

