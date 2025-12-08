MLB Network breaks ground on new production facility in New Jersey

Subscribe to NCS for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MLB Network held a groundbreaking ceremony on Dec. 2, 2025, for a new 207,000-square-foot facility in Elmwood Park, N.J., that is expected to be operational in time for the 2028 Major League Baseball season.

The building will house all of MLB Network’s production studios and offices, along with the Major League Baseball Film & Video Archive. It will replace the network’s current headquarters in Secaucus, N.J.

“When you look at the MLB Network logo, it’s built around home plate,” said MLB Network President Bill Morningstar. “That’s symbolic because the network serves as the home for fans of baseball across the entire U.S. Today is a big moment for us.”

MLB Network, which launched in 2009, has won 42 Sports Emmy Awards in 15 categories. It recently concluded its most-watched season in seven years. The network produces more than 3,000 hours of live programming annually, including shows such as “MLB Tonight,” “MLB Central,” “MLB Now,” “Intentional Talk,” “Quick Pitch,” “Big Inning” and “Play Ball.”

In addition to internal programming, MLB Network has expanded its production capabilities to support external partners, including Apple TV, Peacock, YouTube, Meta, Roku and MLB Local Media.

“We settled on this building because we believe that we can build out a first-in-class production operation that’s fitting for the great work,” Manfred said.

The site previously housed the Marcal Paper warehouse, which was destroyed by fire in 2019. Crow Holdings purchased the property and constructed a new building designed to reference the former structure’s visual character.

Representatives from the network, the league and the project team were in attendance, including personnel from AMA, ARK, Bohler Engineering, CBRE, CJD, CMTA, Design Republic, Eligator Acoustics, Gardiner & Theobald, Jack Morton, JRM Construction, McLaren Engineering and NEP Group.

