MLB Network to relocate to new broadcast facility in 2028

MLB Network will move its operation to a new 207,000-square-foot broadcast facility in Elmwood Park, New Jersey, at the start of the 2028 MLB season, the network announced. The move marks a shift from its longtime home in Secaucus, where it has operated since its launch in 2009.

The new headquarters, developed by Crow Holdings, will house the network’s production studios, offices and Major League Baseball’s video library. The facility is located approximately 20 minutes from its current site.

“This new long-term home for MLB Network is an opportunity for us to transform our operations and deliver a futureproofed workplace that enables our team to produce exceptional content,” said Bill Morningstar, president of MLB Network. “Partnering with Crow Holdings on this state-of-the-art new facility will allow us to modernize our studios, enhance our production, and support our evolving business.”

Since its debut, MLB Network has provided comprehensive baseball coverage, including live game broadcasts, studio programming, documentaries and digital content. The network has won 42 national Emmy Awards, with “MLB Tonight” earning eight awards for Outstanding Daily Studio Show.

In addition to producing more than 3,000 hours of live programming annually, MLB Network also creates content for MLB Local Media, “Friday Night Baseball” on Apple TV+, Roku’s “MLB Sunday Leadoff,” and MLB’s digital platforms. In 2024, the network generated over 400,000 pieces of content for MLB’s media properties.

The new headquarters at 25 Market Street will replace the former Marcal Paper warehouse, which stood for nine decades before being destroyed by a fire in 2019. Crow Holdings acquired the property and developed a modern industrial building with a brick facade and design elements inspired by the original structure.

CBRE’s Scott Gottlieb, Brendan Herlihy, Greg Barkan, and Elliot Bok represented MLB Network in the lease agreement. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) represented Crow Holdings, with a team that included Rob Kossar, David Knee, Ignatius Armenia, Chris Hile, and Ryan Milanaik.

MLB Network’s current Secaucus facility was formerly the home of MSNBC before its move to Manhattan.

